BUCHAREST Oct 1 Romania scrapped the sale of
its majority stake in indebted chemical plant Oltchim on Monday,
saying the tender winner, media tycoon Dan Diaconescu, did not
submit required documents in due course.
The government pledged to complete the process in 2013.
Oltchim's privatisation is part of a revenue-boosting scheme
agreed with the International Monetary Fund, which leads a
precautionary standby loan deal for Romania.
The southeastern European state must work to rein in local
administration arrears, raise gas tariffs, and launch tenders to
list a minority stake in gas pipeline Transgaz and
the sale of Oltchim.
The government's OPSPI privatisation agency said on Sept. 21
it sold its 54.8 percent stake in Oltchim for 203 million lei
($58.4 million) to Diaconescu. Diaconescu, who is also a
populist politician, outbid offers made by German chemical group
PCC SE, as well as local firms Aisa and Chimcomplex Borzesti.
"The winner did not show documents to prove he holds the
sum. It is useless to continue negotiations," said Economy
Minister Daniel Chitoiu on Monday.
"It failed," Prime Minister Victor Ponta told a news
conference, adding that a strategy to relaunch the plant will be
unveiled this week and the sale is due to be completed next
year.
Diaconescu has said he supplied relevant documents.
The leftist government has met its budget deficit target as
part of its IMF-backed aid deal, but it has lagged in other
areas, such as absorbing the European Union's development funds
and privatising minority stakes in a slew of transport and
energy firms.
Diaconescu, whose new party advocates steep tax cuts, has
emerged as the country's third political force since last year,
after the ruling Social Democrats and the opposition
Democrat-Liberals, with 14 percent support in opinion polls.
Romania is to hold parliamentary elections in December.
(Reporting by Radu Marinas; Editing by Leslie Adler)