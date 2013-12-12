BRIEF-Genenews announces settlement agreement with HDL Liquidating Trust
* Genenews announces settlement agreement with hdl liquidating trust
BUCHAREST Dec 12 Investors interested in buying Romanian state-owned, indebted chemical plant Oltchim have until Jan. 31 to file binding offers, a consortium of court-appointed managers for the firm said on Thursday.
The leftist government failed to sell a majority stake in Oltchim last year, part of wider privatisation commitments agreed under an International Monetary Fund-led aid deal.
Oltchim was forced to file for insolvency at the start of this year. Court-appointed managers then restructured the firm and now aim to pick a winning bid for the remaining viable parts of Oltchim on Feb. 3, they said in a statement.
The firm's assets have an overall value of 305.2 million euros ($419.8 million), the managers said, adding that the figure was not "a maximum price for the sale". ($1 = 0.7271 euros) (Reporting by Luiza Ilie; editing by Jane Baird)
* Genenews announces settlement agreement with hdl liquidating trust
CHICAGO, March 9 Four individual investors of Peabody Energy Corp are accusing the company, certain hedge funds and other parties involved in the coal producer's Chapter 11 bankruptcy of breaching their fiduciary duties, according to a lawsuit filed on Thursday.
NEW YORK, March 9 Puerto Rico's federally appointed fiscal oversight board rejected on Thursday a fiscal turnaround plan proposed by Governor Ricardo Rossello, saying it did not comply with PROMESA, the restructuring law passed last year by the U.S. Congress.