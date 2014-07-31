BUCHAREST, July 31 Romania's OMV Petrom
, owned by OMV of Austria, said on Thursday
it sold its 28.59 percent stake in non-core gas distribution and
supply company Congaz SA to GDF SUEZ Energy Romania SA for an
undisclosed amount.
"The decision is in line with the OMV Petrom strategy to
exit gas distribution and supply activities for end-consumers on
the regulated market. We will continue to supply gas to our
clients on the free market," Cristian Secosan, a member of OMV
Petrom's executive board said in a statement.
The statement said the transaction will have a limited
impact on the financials of OMV Petrom.
OMV Petrom is the largest integrated oil and gas group in
southeastern Europe, with an annual oil and gas production of
around 66 million barrels of oil equivalent (boe). The Group has
a refining capacity of 4.2 million tonnes per year.
(Reporting by Radu Marinas; editing by Keiron Henderson)