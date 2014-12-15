BUCHAREST Dec 15 Romania's parliament backed
Prime Minister Victor Ponta's cabinet reshuffle on Monday, in a
changing of the guard he hopes will strengthen his governing
centre-left coalition's hold on power.
Sunday's reshuffle followed Ponta's surprise defeat in
November's presidential election, which cost him the support of
two allies and could see his position as leader challenged early
next year.
In the reshuffle, the technocrat finance and energy
ministers lost their posts, along with eight other members of
the cabinet.
"This has been a vote of trust and for stability," Ponta
told reporters after his new cabinet cleared parliament with 377
"Yes" votes and 134 "No".
Ponta's coalition, which now controls about 58 percent of
lawmakers in parliament, was weakened by the departure of the
ethnic Hungarian UDMR party after he unexpectedly lost a
presidential election on Nov. 16.
That prompted long-term Ponta allies, the Liberal
Reformists, to lobby for cabinet posts. The centrist party now
controls the energy and the environment portfolios.
Under the restructuring, the finance and budget ministries
were merged into a single body with Finance Minister Ioana
Petrescu losing her post and incumbent Budget Minister Darius
Valcov taking the job.
