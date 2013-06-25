BRIEF-Boeing says eight new orders through week of February 28
* Says eight new orders from unidentified customer(s) for eight 737s through week of February 28, 2017 Source text : (http://bit.ly/1CPj6cX) Further company coverage:
BUCHAREST, June 25 Romania's top oil and gas firm, Petrom, majority-owned by Austria's OMV , and ExxonMobil will resume exploration drilling in their offshore Black Sea block at the end of this year or in early 2014, the company said.
The two companies have completed a 3D seismic study on the Neptun block and contracted a drilling rig from Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc which they will use for exploration.
ExxonMobil and Petrom "expect to invest up to U.S. $1 billion in the exploration programme, which comprises the 3D survey now completed and further exploration and appraisal drilling," Petrom said in a statement.
* Says eight new orders from unidentified customer(s) for eight 737s through week of February 28, 2017 Source text : (http://bit.ly/1CPj6cX) Further company coverage:
* Citi private bank - jorge valcarcel joins as ultra-high net worth investment counselor Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* CEO Muhtar Kent's total compensation for 2016 was $17.6 million versus $14.6 million in 2015 - SEC filing