BUCHAREST, July 21 Romania's top oil and gas
group Petrom and U.S. major ExxonMobil have
begun drilling a second deepwater well in the Black Sea in the
European Union state, Petrom said on Monday.
The Domino-2 well is located approximately 200 kilometers
offshore in the deepwater sector of the Neptun Block and is
being drilled in a water depth of about 800 meters.
"Data collected during the drilling program will be used to
assess the size and commercial viability of the gas field
discovered by the Domino-1 exploration well in 2012," Petrom,
majority-controlled by Austria's OMV said in a
statement.
Petrom and ExxonMobil jointly own the Domino-1 well, the
first deep water exploration well in Romanian waters. In 2012,
the firms said they discovered 1.5-3 trillion cubic feet (42-84
billion cubic metres (bcm)) of gas reserves at Domino-1.
(Reporting by Luiza Ilie)