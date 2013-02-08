UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
BUCHAREST Feb 8 Romanian airline Tarom cancelled a flight to Bucharest because the pilot was suspected of being drunk before takeoff from London's Heathrow airport, it said on Friday.
In a story reminiscent of Denzel Washington's portrayal of flying under the influence of alcohol in the movie "Flight", British authorities refused permission for the pilot to take off in the Airbus A318 from Heathrow on Wednesday morning.
"We cancelled the flight because one crew member was not physically fit to operate. His medical incapacity was tracked down in London during routine checks," the state-owned Romanian carrier Tarom said in a statement.
"The pilot returned home on Thursday and we suspended him from activity until the investigation is finalised."
European Union member Romania has pledged to sell a range of state companies under an International Monetary Fund deal, including a 20 percent stake in Tarom - which operates 23 planes - by August.
"If official results we receive show he tested positive for alcohol, we'll immediately fire him," the airline said.
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources