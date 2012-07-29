BUCHAREST, July 30 Turnout in a Romanian referendum to remove President Traian Basescu from office was 46 percent, the election bureau said, meaning the vote was not valid because it was short of a 50 percent threshold.

Exit polls showed more than 80 percent voted to impeach Basescu but he would remain in office because of the turnout requirement.

"We estimate that 45.9 percent of Romanians registered on voting lists ... have voted by 23.00 (2000 GMT), with a margin error of 3 percentage points," said Gabriela Bogasiu, president of the electoral bureau. (Reporting by Sam Cage and Luiza Ilie)