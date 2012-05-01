BUCHAREST May 1 Romania's prime minister-designate Victor Ponta named his cabinet on Tuesday, proposing a team of politicians from his leftist Social Liberal Union (USL), which is expected to win parliament backing on May 7.

The USL, made of Social Democrat, Liberal and Conservative groupings toppled the country's two-month-old centrist government in a vote of confidence on Friday, seizing on mounting discontent over austerity policies.

"This is a special government designed for a special times. It has a limited mandate until the parliament elections (due in November)," Ponta told a news conference.

Like other governments in the European Union, ousted prime minister Mihai Razvan Ungureanu's cabinet has faced a wave of public anger against austerity it committed under an IMF-lead aid deal key to maintain investor confidence.

