BUCHAREST May 1 Romania's prime
minister-designate Victor Ponta named his cabinet on Tuesday,
proposing a team of politicians from his leftist Social Liberal
Union (USL), which is expected to win parliament backing on May
7.
The USL, made of Social Democrat, Liberal and Conservative
groupings toppled the country's two-month-old centrist
government in a vote of confidence on Friday, seizing on
mounting discontent over austerity policies.
"This is a special government designed for a special times.
It has a limited mandate until the parliament elections (due in
November)," Ponta told a news conference.
Like other governments in the European Union, ousted prime
minister Mihai Razvan Ungureanu's cabinet has faced a wave of
public anger against austerity it committed under an IMF-lead
aid deal key to maintain investor confidence.
Parliament is expected to back the 39-year-old head of
left-leaning Social Liberal Union (USL) nominated by the
president on Friday, after it toppled a centrist coalition
government in a pparliamentary vote of no confidence.
If parliament rejects Ungureanu, Basescu would have to
propose a replacement and the extended policy stalemate could
trigger a sell-off.
