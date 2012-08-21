BUCHAREST Aug 21 Romania's acting president
Crin Antonescu said on Tuesday he would respect a ruling by the
Constitutional Court that invalidated a referendum to oust
President Traian Basescu, a foe of the leftist ruling coalition
that Antonescu is part of.
"I took note of the court decision and as previously
announced, we will obey the decision," Antonescu, who is
co-leader of Prime Minister Victor Ponta's ruling alliance, told
reporters.
The court ruled earlier on Tuesday that a July 29 referendum
to remove Basescu was invalid because turnout failed to meet the
required 50 percent threshold, despite the government's argument
that an update to voter lists may lower the threshold.