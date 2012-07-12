BRUSSELS, July 12 European Commission President
Jose Manuel Barroso urged Romanian Prime Minister Victor Ponta
on Thursday to respect the independence of the country's judges
and restore the powers of the constitutional court.
Ponta held talks with Barroso and other EU officials in
Brussels to try to explain his government's efforts to oust
President Traian Basescu, including an abortive
attempt to dismiss constitutional judges.
Voicing serious concerns about political events in Romania,
a European Commission statement said Barroso had made clear that
the Romanian government must "respect the full independence of
the judiciary, restore the powers of the constitutional court
and ensure that its decisions are observed."
(Reporting by Adrian Croft, Editing by Charlie Dunmore)