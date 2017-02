BUCHAREST Aug 2 A Romanian Constutional Court judge confirmed press reports on Thursday that it had delayed a decision on the validity of a referendum on impeaching the president until September.

Asked if the decision had been delayed, Aspazia Cojocaru said: "Yes."

"If you're asking me, the referendum should have been annulled," she told reporters outside the court. "Everything was based on fake data."

(Reporting by Luiza Ilie; Editing by Sam Cage)