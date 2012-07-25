BUCHAREST, July 25 Romania ran a consolidated
budget deficit of 1.1 percent of gross domestic product in the
first half of 2012, in line with a cap agreed with the
International Monetary Fund, the finance ministry said on
Wednesday.
The 5-billion-euro precautionary aid deal limits the budget
deficit to 2.2 percent of GDP in cash terms for 2012, which
would amount to 3 percent of GDP under European accounting
standards.
In nominal terms, the January-June shortfall was 6.8 billion
lei, while the target agreed with the IMF was 7 billion-8.8
billion lei.
At the end of May, the deficit reached 1.2 percent of GDP,
raising concerns the two-month old government would fail to meet
the full-year target without additional measures.
(Reporting by Luiza Ilie; Editing by Sam Cage)