BRUSSELS, July 10 The European Commission
expressed concern on Tuesday over the situation in Romania after
the government's suspension of President Traian Basescu and a
Constitutional Court ruling that backed the decision.
"I can say we are concerned... by the speed and the
consequences of the decisions taken in the last few weeks," the
Commission's spokeswoman told a daily briefing.
The EU executive has demanded that Romania respect the rule
of law and the independence of the judiciary. Prime Minister
Victor Ponta will travel to Brussels this week for talks with
Commission President Jose Manuel Barroso.
Ponta's government took office in May and has taken a series
of measures to broaden its power in the EU's second-poorest
country, which is also in deep recession.
