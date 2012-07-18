BRUSSELS, July 18 The European Commission will
review the Romanian government's commitment to protecting
democratic institutions before the end of this year, the EU
executive said on Wednesday, stepping up pressure in a row over
the rule of law in the Balkan state.
Commission President Jose Manuel Barroso said Prime Minister
Victor Ponta has pledged to address European concerns over
democratic failures but he wanted a report on his progress in
the coming months.
"Events in Romania have shaken our trust," Barroso told
reporters, while presenting an annual assessment of the
country's efforts to reform its justice system.
The Commission was due to decide on Wednesday whether such
monitoring, introduced when Romania joined the EU in 2007,
should continue.
(Reporting by Justyna Pawlak)