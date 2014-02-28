* Confidence vote due on March 4
* Hungarians may get two ministerial posts
* New government aims for 60 percent majority in parliament
By Radu Marinas
BUCHAREST, Feb 28 An ethnic Hungarian party is
likely to join Romanian Prime Minister Victor Ponta's ruling
alliance within days, partially restoring his once-comfortable
majority in parliament and votes needed to implement economic
reforms.
Ponta's main coalition partner quit the government earlier
this week after a series of disagreements. The exit sparked
worries about Romania's ability to stick to commitments it made
to the International Monetary Fund in exchange for a 4 billion
euro aid deal.
The split left Ponta with just over half the seats in the
lower house, enough to win a confidence vote due on Tuesday but
not sufficient to pass laws comfortably in a parliament where
party indiscipline and lawmaker absenteeism are common.
That has prompted Ponta, who with his former Liberal party
allies had commanded a more than two-thirds majority in
parliament, to seek out support from ethnic Hungarian party UDMR
and other minorities to get his majority up to around 60
percent.
The Hungarians have 18 out of 404 seats in the lower house
and 8 out of 171 seats in the senate.
"UDMR will most likely join the cabinet," a senior party
leader told Reuters. "It's insane politically not to govern,
taking into account the latest opinion poll among Hungarians
showing 80 percent of respondents want us in government.
"We can't help our communities from the sidelines."
The party will ask Ponta to offer the culture and
environment ministry portfolios in exchange for their support,
the official added. The party is due to formally announce its
decision to join on Monday.
"A 70 percent government majority has just disintegrated ...
UDMR has become the needle on the weighing scale, given our
numbers in parliament, " UDMR leader Kelemen Hunor was quoted as
saying by local media.
UDMR could also ask Ponta to back the founding of an
university in the Transylvanian town of Targu Mures with tuition
in Hungarian, and give Hungarians the right to raise ethnic
flags on local government buildings, said media reports.
Around 1.3 million ethnic Hungarians now live in Romania,
according to a 2011 census, or about 6.5 percent of population.
REASSURANCE
Both Ponta and the Romanian President Traian Basescu on
Wednesday quickly moved to reassure investors that the economic
programme of the European Union's second poorest country was on
track after the government split.
High on the agenda for Romania this year is to speed up a
process of selling off or restructuring inefficient state
companies, as part of its precautionary aid deal with the IMF.
"It's going to be the same governing programme, we can add
some requests to it but its main trunk stays unchanged," said
Deputy Prime Minister Liviu Dragnea, a member of Ponta's Social
Democrat party.
(Editing by Matthias Williams/Jeremy Gaunt)