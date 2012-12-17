* Ponta has mandate to conclude new IMF deal
* Pledged to revoke austerity measures
* Rivalry between president, PM to persist
By Radu Marinas and Ioana Patran
BUCHAREST, Dec 17 Romanian President Traian
Basescu re-appointed leftist Victor Ponta as prime minister on
Monday, having said he would never do so again, giving his arch
rival a mandate to complete a new deal with the International
Monetary Fund (IMF).
The move follows Ponta's Social Liberal Union (USL) winning
a two-thirds majority in a Dec. 9 parliamentary election and
eases concerns over Romania's political stability. But the two
men dislike working together and the partnership may not last.
The European Union criticised Ponta, a 40-year-old lawyer,
for undermining the rule of law in a failed attempt to impeach
Basescu in July. The dispute delayed policymaking in the EU's
second-poorest state and sent its currency to a record low.
That stoked speculation that the rightist Basescu, a blunt
former sea captain known for his outspoken and combative nature,
might nominate someone else from the USL to try to split the
alliance of leftists, liberals and conservatives.
The row raised doubts about how quickly Romania could seal
an IMF deal to replace a 5-billion-euro ($6.6-billion) agreement
that expires early next year and Ponta will have to balance that
with easing austerity and reviving a recession-hit economy.
Ponta told reporters on Monday that he expected his
government to win parliamentary approval on Friday, after which
he would focus on IMF talks and passing a budget for 2013.
"We have entered a period of normality, which is strange -
we have not had this for so many years," he said.
The leu was barely moved by the announcement and
borrowing costs eased to 6.24 percent for one-year debt. D ealers
said Ponta's re-appointment had been largely priced in last week
when the currency rose to its highest since August.
PRESSING PROBLEMS
Wrangling between the two men has distracted from pressing
problems in a country where 3 percent of people live on less
than $40 a day and some areas do not have reliable running water
or electricity.
More than 20 years after the fall of communist dictator
Nicolae Ceausescu, the EU state trails far behind the bloc's
other members and remains blighted by corruption and organised
crime. Brussels monitors the justice system and Romania remains
outside the passport-free Schengen zone due to graft concerns.
Basescu and his allies are deeply unpopular after pushing
through austerity measures including salary cuts and sales tax
increases, and Ponta took power in May after toppling a
government linked to Basescu in a parliamentary confidence vote.
The USL's majority means it could try to pass changes to the
constitution such as limiting the president's powers, although
any such move would need backing in a national referendum.
Underlining Basescu's reluctance to name Ponta, he announced
the decision in a press statement rather than the usual speech
at his Bucharest presidential palace. Any renewal of Basescu's
feud with Ponta could leave him at risk of impeachment again.
But Ponta has a tricky juggling act to perform. He wants to
ease austerity and revitalise an economy that is expected to
grow only 0.4 percent this year, but must keep the IMF on side
and make long-term reforms such as selling inefficient state
companies.
"Unfortunately Romanian policymakers across the political
spectrum have done very little to get the Romanian economy out
of the crisis," said Danske Bank chief analyst Lars Christensen.