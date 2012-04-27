* Raises prospect of months of political turmoil
* Czech confidence vote due later in day
By Luiza Ilie
BUCHAREST, April 27 Romania's centre-right
government collapsed on Friday when it lost a vote of confidence
two months after taking office, raising the prospect of months
of political turmoil and casting doubts on an austerity
programme.
The surprise result, along with another confidence vote in
the Czech Republic due later on Friday, underscores
dissatisfaction with belt-tightening even in countries which are
not part of the debt-plagued euro zone.
Romania, the European Union's second-poorest member, cut
salaries and raised sales tax to put its economy on a more solid
footing. But austerity was a drag on economic recovery and has
now brought down the short-lived government of Prime Minister
Mihai Razvan Ungureanu.
The vote of no confidence had the backing of 235 MPs, four
more than the 231 needed to topple the government.
"A new and better government will be coming," opposition
lawmaker Dan Rusanu said. A second, government lawmaker
confirmed the count.
President Traian Basescu, a close ally of Ungureanu, must
nominate a new prime minister who will have to gain parliament's
backing. It could be a complicated process due to the split of
parties and it may be months before a new government is in
place.
The country's International Monetary Fund-led deal is key to
maintaining investor confidence and the uncertainty will raise
doubts over whether it will stay the course. The leu currency
, which dealers say the central bank often supports in
the market, was a touch lower after the vote.
The Social Liberal Union (USL), a fragile leftist alliance,
has more than 50 percent support in opinion polls and would be
favoured to win a parliamentary election, due to be held in
November.
Failure to back a new prime minister before that would
prompt an early vote but probably only a few months ahead of
schedule.
