* Raises pressure on PM Victor Ponta to resign
* Government has removed panel's legal authority
* PM has asked separate panel to judge plagiarism charges
By Sam Cage
BUCHAREST, June 29 A panel of Romanian academics
concluded Prime Minister Victor Ponta plagiarised a large part
of his doctoral thesis, it said on Friday, raising pressure on
him to resign.
The National Council for Certification of Titles, Diplomas
and University Certificates (CNATDCU), the body that decides
whether qualifications are valid, said 85 pages of Ponta's
thesis were copied entirely, without correct attribution.
"I found nothing but plagiarism of a copy-paste type,"
Marius Andruh, president of the CNATDCU's general council, told
reporters. "The council wanted to remove the title of doctor."
But earlier in the day, Ponta's leftist government - in
power since early May - ruled that the number of panel members
must increase and new members be brought in. That would mean the
council's judgment was not legally valid.
"Members of this committee do not do politics and are not
paid for their activities," CNATDCU member Dragos Ciuparu told
reporters.
Plagiarism charges have forced several European politicians
to quit: Hungary's president, a German defence minister who was
tipped as a possible successor to Chancellor Angela Merkel, and
the man Ponta nominated as education minister.
Ponta is Romania's third prime minister this year, creating
political uncertainty which has raised investors' concerns, and
although he has committed to work with the International
Monetary Fund, the leu is still near record lows. More
policy uncertainty could pressure the currency further and raise
Romania's borrowing costs.
"Crucially, the institutional infighting is distracting
politicians from passing reforms required under the IMF/EU
bailout treaty and could result in negative news for investors,"
said political risk consultancy Eurasia analyst Otilia Simkova.
Ponta has denied plagiarism and, in Brussels on Friday at a
European summit, said he would not comment until he had returned
to Romania. The opposition Democrat-Liberal Party (PDL), whose
government Ponta toppled in a no-confidence vote, has called for
him to step down.
Scientific magazine Nature last week reported more than half
of Ponta's Romanian-language thesis on the International
Criminal Court for his doctorate at the University of Bucharest
consisted of duplicated text.
The prime minister has said his only error was to list
sources in his bibliography rather than give credit in footnotes
and has asked a separate ethics panel to investigate the
accusations.
The supervisor of Ponta's doctorate, former Prime Minister
Adrian Nastase, started serving a two-year jail sentence this
week on a corruption charge.
Ponta has said the plagiarism claims are a political game
and part of his argument with his political opponent, President
Traian Basescu.
(Editing by Louise Ireland)