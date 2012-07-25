* EU concerned politics is undermining rule of law
* President unpopular but may survive Sunday impeachment
* PM says complying with EU demands
(Adds PM comment in letter to Barroso)
By Andreea Birsan and Radu Marinas
BUCHAREST, July 25 Romania's government has a
good chance of ousting President Traian Basescu in a referendum
this weekend but after pushing the European Union's patience to
the limit, it will have to tread carefully as it tightens its
grip on power.
Leftist Prime Minister Victor Ponta has had a stern
dressing-down from the European Union, which accuses him of
undermining the rule of law, intimidating judges and removing
officials in its campaign against the president.
Ponta, who accuses Basescu of overstepping his powers and is
asking the public to vote on whether to impeach him, said on
Wednesday he was implementing EU demands and called an
opposition move to boycott the vote unconstitutional.
"At this moment, we can only hope that you will also assess
these anti-democratic actions initiated by President Basescu as
serious threats to the same values," Ponta said in a letter to
European Commission President Jose Manuel Barroso.
Ponta came to power in May after toppling a previous
rightist administration with close links to Basescu in a
parliamentary confidence vote. He then set about consolidating
the position of his Social Liberal Union (USL).
The political squabbling in the EU's second-poorest country
has largely paralysed policymaking, raised doubts over its
International Monetary Fund deal and sent the currency plunging.
The USL tried to change a series of laws to its advantage
and threatened to replace Constitutional Court judges and limit
its powers before backing down. It also defied a court decision.
"They had a lot of pressure from the EC, EU member-states
and the United States - which has certainly had an impact," said
a diplomat in Bucharest.
OUTSIDERS
Romania has made progress since the 1989 overthrow of
communist dictator Nicolae Ceausescu and joined the EU in 2007,
but has struggled to shrug off the stigma of a second-class
member.
Its justice system is monitored and it is kept outside the
passport-free Schengen zone. Romania gets European cash to help
it catch up with other members and the EU contributes to its 5
billion-euro IMF-led deal.
That gives Brussels an wide range of levers. Diplomatic
sources said officials may even have threatened, at least
indirectly, to suspend Romania's voting rights in EU decisions.
"The government is facing a huge risk," said Sergiu Miscoiu
of the CESPRI political think tank "So they have only very
limited space for manoeuvre."
Allegations that Ponta was guilty of plagiarism in his
doctoral thesis, which he denies, have added to the angry mood
and distracted attention from deep structural problems.
Growth boomed before the economic crisis but horsecarts
still jostle with flashy SUVs on crumbling roads and many of
Romania's 19 million people still lack modern amenities like
indoor plumbing.
TARNISHED
The conservative Basescu is unpopular because of austerity
policies, accusations of cronyism and a string of gaffes. Polls
show some 65 percent want to impeach him but turnout could be
low.
"I'm not going to vote," said Maria Benciu, 39, hurrying to
work as a sales agent. "Both of them are scoundrels."
Basescu has a fighting chance as the referendum result will
only be valid if turnout is more than half - and many people say
they are too sick of Romania's whole political class to vote.
"When it comes to my faith in politicians, I have to say I
lost it some time ago," said Adrian Mihailescu, a marketing
manager.
Basescu and anti-graft experts say Ponta's rush to oust him
may be linked to a string of corruption investigations,
including the conviction of Adrian Nastase, a former prime
minister and mentor to Ponta.
The government accuses Basescu of having undue influence
over the judiciary. Prosecutors have notched up a series of
convictions and the EU has demanded that it prosecute and jail
senior figures to prove it is serious about corruption.
(Additional reporting by Luiza Ilie, Ioana Patran and Sam Cage
in Bucharest, Michael Winfrey in Prague and Justyna Pawlak in
Brussels; Editing by Angus MacSwan)