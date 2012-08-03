* Court will now sit on Aug. 31, not Sept. 12
* To rule if impeachment referendum is valid
* Shortens period of uncertainty pressuring markets
* EU has criticised moves to impeach Basescu
BUCHAREST, Aug 3 Romania's Constitutional Court
will decide on Aug. 31 if a referendum to impeach the president
is valid, it said on Friday, bringing the decision forward by
nearly two weeks and shortening a period of limbo that is
weighing on markets.
Prime Minister Victor Ponta's leftist Social Liberal Union
has suspended centre-right President Traian Basescu and wants
him removed permanently. The European Union has criticised the
move and raised doubts over Romania's International Monetary
Fund aid deal.
The court had been expected to invalidate Sunday's
referendum after official data showed that while a majority of
those voting wanted to dismiss the president, turnout did not
reach a required 50 percent threshold.
But in a move that pushed the Romanian leu to new
lows against the euro, the court said on Thursday it was
delaying the decision until Sept. 12 because of conflicting data
on the size of the electorate.
The court said on Friday it would now consider the issue on
Aug. 31 as it should have all the data by then. Ponta's ally
Crin Antonescu will remain interim president until then.
Preliminary results of a 2011 census suggested there could
be fewer voters than the 18.3 million on the electoral roll used
for the referendum. If more than a million are struck off, it
could push turnout above 50 percent, although that would raise
questions over the rules the referendum was held under.
The IMF is in Bucharest to review the aid deal. The
political row has delayed policy-making and raised questions
about how closely Romania is sticking to the terms of the deal.
(Reporting by Ioana Patran; Editing by Janet Lawrence)