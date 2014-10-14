By Luiza Ilie
BUCHAREST Oct 14 Romania's outgoing President
Traian Basescu has accused his bitter rival and likely
successor, Prime Minister Victor Ponta, of serving as an
undercover intelligence officer between 1997 and 2001.
Ponta dismissed the charge as "all lies".
The latest row between the two leaders has flared in the
midst of a presidential election campaign, which Ponta is
expected to win. Basescu, who has served two consecutive terms,
cannot run again and has thrown his weight behind a right-wing
ally.
"Victor Ponta must admit that he was an undercover officer
of SIE (Romania's Foreign Intelligence Service), between 1997
and 2001," Basescu told private television channel Realitatea
late on Monday. "This isn't a bomb, it is ... a reality which I
am ready to prove."
Espionage was already a talking point during the campaign
for the Nov. 2-16 vote. Teodor Melescanu, who ran the Foreign
Intelligence Service, resigned in September and joined the
presidential race as an independent candidate one day later.
Around the same time, Robert Turcescu, a popular television
anchor, confessed live on air that he had been an undercover
lieutenant-colonel for a spy service and resigned his post.
Under Romanian law, outing oneself as a spy is illegal, but
prosecutors did not press charges.
"From 1995 when I graduated from law school and until today
there are 20 years during which I have respected this country's
laws," Ponta told reporters while attending a religious ceremony
in the eastern Romanian city of Iasi.
The justice minister in Ponta's government said Basescu's
statement appeared to be a campaign ploy.
A former prosecutor and amateur rally driver, Ponta has been
prime minister since 2012 and his leftist alliance commands a
large majority in parliament. The office of president is largely
ceremonial but would give Ponta considerable power at key
moments, including appointing a new prime minister.
When he first came to power, Ponta drew a severe rebuke from
the European Union over his efforts to impeach Basescu in a
national referendum, raising concerns over rule of law.
Romania has a record of colourful revelations during
election campaigns. In 2009, media outlets hostile to Basescu
leaked footage of what they said was him punching a child.
Basescu denied the allegation and supporters variously said the
footage showed a push not a punch, or said it was faked.
