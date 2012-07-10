BUCHAREST, July 9 Romania's Constitutional Court
on Monday approved a law making it easier to the impeach the
country's president, which makes it very likely the government
will be able to unseat him in a referendum.
The ruling Social Liberal Union (USL) of leftist Prime
Minister Victor Ponta suspended President Traian Basescu on
Friday saying he had overstepped his powers. An impeachment
referendum will take place on July 29.
The USL had passed a law saying only a majority of those who
voted would be needed to impeach the president, which would make
it much easier to win the referendum. Previously the requirement
was for a majority of the whole electorate, whether they voted
or not.
"The Constitutional Court, with a unanimity of votes,
decided that the law ... over the organisation and protocol of
the referendum is constitutional, provided that participation in
the referendum is at least half plus one of the number of people
registered in permanent electoral lists," it said in a
statement.
