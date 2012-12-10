BUCHAREST Dec 10 Romania's governing leftist alliance won 58-60 percent of votes in a parliamentary election, officials said on Monday, giving it a clear majority and a mandate to ease austerity while seeking a new IMF deal.

The results from four-fifths of polling stations showed Prime Minister Victor Ponta's Social Liberal Union (USL) won a clear victory over the Right Romania Alliance (ARD) on 17 percent, Romania's election bureau said.