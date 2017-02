BUCHAREST Feb 6 The International Monetary Fund expects Romania's aid deal to continue after its prime minister resigned, its mission chief told Reuters on Monday.

"I see no reason necessarily for this to have a material effect on the aid agreement. We have every expectation the agreement will continue," Jeffrey Franks said.

The IMF, which has just concluded a review of Romania's 5 billion euro deal, under which it will draw funds only if needed, said on Sunday the country was making good progress. (Reporting by Luiza Ilie; Editing by Alison Williams)