BUCHAREST, July 16 Romania's interim president
Crin Antonescu said he will pass a law, backed by the ruling
Social Liberal Union (USL), on Monday introducing a minimum
voter turnout rule for any referendum, in line with a
constitutional court ruling and EU demands.
"I promulgated this law in line with the parliament decision
and in line with the constitutional court ruling ... it is the
introduction of the 50 percent plus one threshold," he said at a
media briefing after meeting the prime minister and speakers of
parliament's two houses.
Prime Minister Victor Ponta and his USL, backed by a vote in
parliament, suspended President Traian Basescu for 30 days
earlier this month. A national referendum set for July 29 will
decide whether the president will be impeached.
