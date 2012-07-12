BRUSSELS, July 12 European Council President
Herman Van Rompuy is deeply concerned about recent political
events in Romania regarding independence of the judiciary and
respect for rule of law, his office said on Thursday.
In a statement after a meeting with Romanian Prime Minister
Victor Ponta, Van Rompuy's office said the EU Council president
expects the Romanian government to address the concerns.
Ponta was in Brussels on Thursday to explain his
government's efforts to oust President Traian Basescu in a
scuffle over power in Romania.
"President Van Rompuy ... expressed his deep concerns about
the current political developments in Romania," the statement
said, adding that he encouraged Ponta "to address the issues
identified by the (European) Commission as problematic".
(Reporting by Justyna Pawlak; editing by Rex Merrifield)