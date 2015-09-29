BUCHAREST, Sept 29 Romanian Prime Minister Victor Ponta supports asking the International Monetary Fund for a new precautionary aid deal, but will consult with all political parties, Ponta told reporters on Tuesday.

A series of aid deals from the IMF, the European Commission and the World Bank have reassured investors ever since Romania was rescued from a crisis in 2009. The most recent deal expired last weekend, but it is unclear at this stage whether the lenders will grant Romania a new credit line.

"A new accord with the IMF ... a new precautionary deal will need to be discussed with all political parties," Ponta said, after surviving a no confidence vote in parliament. "If you ask me, I would say that an accord with international institutions is rather good for Romania."

