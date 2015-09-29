UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
BUCHAREST, Sept 29 Romanian Prime Minister Victor Ponta supports asking the International Monetary Fund for a new precautionary aid deal, but will consult with all political parties, Ponta told reporters on Tuesday.
A series of aid deals from the IMF, the European Commission and the World Bank have reassured investors ever since Romania was rescued from a crisis in 2009. The most recent deal expired last weekend, but it is unclear at this stage whether the lenders will grant Romania a new credit line.
"A new accord with the IMF ... a new precautionary deal will need to be discussed with all political parties," Ponta said, after surviving a no confidence vote in parliament. "If you ask me, I would say that an accord with international institutions is rather good for Romania."
(Reporting by Radu-Sorin Marinas and Luiza Ilie; editing by Matthias Williams)
