BUCHAREST, Dec 7 Romania's energy production growth slowed to 1.9 percent on the year in January-October, while imports rose 5.3 percent, data from the National Statistics Board showed on Wednesday.

Below is a breakdown of energy resources and power production by type.

Jan-Oct 2011 Change y/y Energy production 19.5 mln tonnes of 1.9 pct

oil equivalent (TOE) Energy imports 9.6 mln TOE 5.3 pct Power resources 51.02 TW 3.5 pct Power consumption 43.43 TW 3.8 pct Power exports 2.3 TW 10.4 pct Power production in: Thermal power plants 26.5 TW 17.9 pct Hydro power plants 13.7 TW -18.0 pct Nuclear power plant 9.72 TW 1.9 pct Wind parks 0.604 TW N/A (Reporting by Luiza Ilie; Editing by Radu Marinas)