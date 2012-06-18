BUCHAREST, June 18 Romanian state-owned power producer Hidroelectrica has filed for insolvency, a Bucharest court said on Monday, without giving further details.

Hidroelectrica has installed capacity of 6,400 megawatts and is Romania's cheapest power producer. Its output was 19.8 terawatts last year, but most of it is locked into highly criticised contracts with a handful of companies at below market prices.

Under Romania's aid deal led by the International Monetary Fund, Hidroelectrica must renegotiate or cancel the contracts, which expire between 2015 and 2018. The government also aims to list a 10 percent stake in the firm this year.

It made a net profit of 6.4 million lei ($1.8 million) in 2011.

The case is due to be heard on Wednesday, the Bucharest Tribunal said in a statement on its website, declining to give further details.

Hidroelectrica officials were not available for comment.

Romania's economy ministry said the decision was taken by Hidroelectrica's board and as a shareholder, it would not interfere in the judicial process. ($1 = 3.5411 Romanian lei) (Reporting by Ioana Patran and Sam Cage; editing by James Jukwey)