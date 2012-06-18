* Hidroelectrica says drought cut sales by 10% in 2011
* Says to respect all contracts
(Adds company statement)
BUCHAREST, June 18 Romanian state-owned power
producer Hidroelectrica has filed for insolvency after a drought
cut its sales and led to losses, but it will respect all
contracts, the company said on Monday.
A drought in late 2011 has continued into this year and
reduced its sales by 10 percent, the company said. After losses
of 121 million lei ($34.1 million) in 2011 and 112 million lei
in the first five months of 2012, its board decided to file for
insolvency.
Hidroelectrica, with installed capacity of 6,400 megawatts,
is Romania's cheapest power producer. Its output was 19.8
terawatts last year, but most of it was locked into highly
criticised contracts with a handful of companies at below-market
prices.
"We would like to assure all our commercial partners,
clients, contractors and financial institutions that all
contracts will continue to function in transparent, efficient
and legal conditions," it said in a statement.
Under Romania's aid deal led by the International Monetary
Fund, Hidroelectrica must renegotiate or cancel the contracts,
which expire between 2015 and 2018. The government also aims to
list a 10 percent stake in the firm this year.
The company's insolvency filing is due to be heard in court
on Wednesday, the Bucharest Tribunal said in a statement on its
website.
Romania's economy ministry said the decision was taken by
Hidroelectrica's board, and, as a shareholder, it would not
interfere in the judicial process.
($1 = 3.5488 Romanian lei)
(Reporting by Ioana Patran and Sam Cage; editing by Jane Baird)