BUCHAREST, Nov 8 Romania's energy production fell 2 percent on the year in January-September, while imports fell 3.4 percent, data from the National Statistics Board showed on Thursday. Below is a breakdown of energy resources and power production by type. Jan-Sept 2012 Change y/y Energy production 17.1 mln tonnes of -2.0 pct oil equivalent (TOE) Energy imports 8.5 mln TOE -3.4 pct Power resources 45.0 TW -2.7 pct Power consumption 39.5 TW 0.5 pct Power exports 0.63 TW -71.4 pct Power production in: Thermal power plants 24.3 TW 4.0 pct Hydro power plants 9.9 TW -24.2 pct Nuclear power plant 8.4 TW -2.6 pct Wind parks 1.7 TW N/A (Reporting by Ioana Patran; Editing by Sam Cage)