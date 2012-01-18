BUCHAREST Jan 18 Romania's government
approved a plan to sell 10 percent stakes in state-owned power
producers Hidroelectrica and Nuclearelectrica, it said on
Wednesday.
Romania completed a 20 billion euro bailout led by the
International Monetary Fund earlier this year and has a new
deal, under which it pledged to sell small stakes in transport
and energy firms to increase efficiency and raise revenues.
But the failure to sell a 10 percent stake in oil and gas
group Petrom last year raised doubts over whether it
could sell other holdings, particularly as markets have since
fallen due to the euro zone debt crisis.
An IMF mission will be in Bucharest on Jan. 25 to review
Romania's progress in meeting conditions of its aid deal and it
is likely it will recommend steady progress with selloff plans.
(Reporting by Sam Cage; Editing by Luiza Ilie)