BUCHAREST, July 6 Romania's energy production
fell 1.6 percent on the year in January-May, while imports fell
5 percent, data from the National Statistics Board showed on
Friday.
Below is a breakdown of energy resources and power
production by type:
Jan-May 2012 Change y/y
Energy production 9.6 mln tonnes of -1.6 pct
oil equivalent (TOE)
Energy imports 4.7 mln TOE -5.0 pct
Power resources 25.56 TW -6.5 pct
Power consumption 21.97 TW -1.8 pct
Power exports 0.39 TW -78.2 pct
Power production in:
Thermal power plants 13.7 TW -1.1 pct
Hydro power plants 5.7 TW -29.5 pct
Nuclear power plant 4.7 TW 0.1 pct
Wind parks 1.05 TW 54.5
