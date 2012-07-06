BUCHAREST, July 6 Romania's energy production fell 1.6 percent on the year in January-May, while imports fell 5 percent, data from the National Statistics Board showed on Friday.

Below is a breakdown of energy resources and power production by type:

Jan-May 2012 Change y/y Energy production 9.6 mln tonnes of -1.6 pct

oil equivalent (TOE) Energy imports 4.7 mln TOE -5.0 pct Power resources 25.56 TW -6.5 pct Power consumption 21.97 TW -1.8 pct Power exports 0.39 TW -78.2 pct Power production in: Thermal power plants 13.7 TW -1.1 pct Hydro power plants 5.7 TW -29.5 pct Nuclear power plant 4.7 TW 0.1 pct Wind parks 1.05 TW 54.5 (Reporting by Ioana Patran; Editing by Luiza Ilie)