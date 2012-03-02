BUCHAREST, March 2 Romanian industrial
producer prices rose 6.0 percent on the year in
January and were up 0.7 percent on the month, data from the
National Statistics Board showed on Friday.
Following is a table of January industrial producer price
figures.
JAN DEC
INDUSTRIAL PRODUCER PRICES
change mth/mtn (pct) 0.7 0.4
change yr/yr 6.0 7.0
MINING
pct change month/month 0.3 2.0
pct change year/year 3.5 6.2
MANUFACTURING
pct change month/month 0.8 -0.1
pct change year/year 5.9 6.9
POWER SECTOR
pct change month/month -0.4 1.7
pct change year/year 5.3 6.3
POWER DISTRIBUTION/SEWAGE
pct change month/month 3.3 12.7
pct change year/year 31.7 27.0
