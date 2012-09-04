UPDATE 1-Trump tells CEOs he plans to bring back millions of jobs
WASHINGTON, Feb 23 President Donald Trump told about two dozen chief executives of major U.S. companies on Thursday he plans to bring many millions of jobs back to the United States.
BUCHAREST, Sept 4 Romanian industrial producer prices rose 5.7 percent on the year in July and 1 percent from the previous month, data from the National Statistics Board showed on Tuesday. Following is a table of July industrial producer price figures. JULY JUNE INDUSTRIAL PRODUCER PRICES change mth/mtn (pct) 1.0 -0.2 change yr/yr 5.7 5.8 MINING pct change month/month 1.4 0.9 pct change year/year 4.8 4.4 MANUFACTURING pct change month/month 0.7 -0.3 pct change year/year 5.6 6.1 POWER SECTOR pct change month/month 2.3 0.2 pct change year/year 4.9 2.3 POWER DISTRIBUTION/SEWAGE pct change month/month 0.5 0.0 pct change year/year 23.7 28.9 (Reporting by Luiza Ilie; Editing by Sam Cage)
BROAD HAVEN, Wales, Feb 23 A woman was killed by flying debris on Thursday as storm Doris battered Britain and Ireland, disrupting travel and leaving thousands without power as it swept in from the Atlantic.
