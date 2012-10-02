BUCHAREST, Oct 2 Romanian industrial producer
prices rose 7.2 percent on the year in August and
were up 1.3 percent on the month, data from the National
Statistics Board showed on Tuesday.
Following is a table of August industrial producer price
figures.
AUGUST JULY
INDUSTRIAL PRODUCER PRICES
change mth/mtn (pct) 1.3 1.0
change yr/yr 7.2 5.7
MINING
pct change month/month 0.8 1.4
pct change year/year 5.1 4.8
MANUFACTURING
pct change month/month 1.5 0.7
pct change year/year 7.5 5.6
POWER SECTOR
pct change month/month 0.4 2.3
pct change year/year 4.8 4.9
POWER DISTRIBUTION/SEWAGE
pct change month/month 0.2 0.5
pct change year/year 20.5 23.7
