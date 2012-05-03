BUCHAREST, May 3 Romanian industrial producer
prices rose by 5.8 percent on the year in March and
were up 1.0 percent on the month, data from the National
Statistics Board showed on Thursday.
Following is a table of March industrial producer price
figures.
MARCH FEB
INDUSTRIAL PRODUCER PRICES
change mth/mtn (pct) 1.0 0.8
change yr/yr 5.8 5.9
MINING
pct change month/month -1.0 -1.3
pct change year/year 3.2 2.3
MANUFACTURING
pct change month/month 1.3 1.0
pct change year/year 5.8 6.0
POWER SECTOR
pct change month/month -0.4 0.5
pct change year/year 4.8 5.0
POWER DISTRIBUTION/SEWAGE
pct change month/month 0.0 0.2
pct change year/year 29.2 31.4
(Reporting by Andreea Birsan; Editing by Radu Marinas)