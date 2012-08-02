BUCHAREST, Aug 2 Romanian industrial producer
prices rose 5.8 percent on the year in June and
were down 0.2 percent from the previous month, data from the
National Statistics Board showed on Thursday.
Following is a table of June industrial producer price
figures.
June May
INDUSTRIAL PRODUCER PRICES
change mth/mtn (pct) -0.2 -0.1
change yr/yr 5.8 6.7
MINING
pct change month/month 0.9 0.5
pct change year/year 4.4 4.0
MANUFACTURING
pct change month/month -0.3 0.1
pct change year/year 6.1 7.4
POWER SECTOR
pct change month/month 0.2 -1.1
pct change year/year 2.3 2.3
POWER DISTRIBUTION/SEWAGE
pct change month/month 0.0 0.4
pct change year/year 28.9 29.2
(Reporting by Ioana Patran; Editing by Luiza Ilie)