BUCHAREST, April 3 Romanian industrial producer
prices rose by 5.9 percent on the year in February
and were up 0.8 percent on the month, data from the National
Statistics Board showed on Tuesday.
Following is a table of February industrial producer price
figures.
FEB JAN
INDUSTRIAL PRODUCER PRICES
change mth/mtn (pct) 0.8 0.7
change yr/yr 5.9 6.0
MINING
pct change month/month -1.3 0.3
pct change year/year 2.3 3.5
MANUFACTURING
pct change month/month 1.0 0.8
pct change year/year 6.0 5.9
POWER SECTOR
pct change month/month 0.5 -0.4
pct change year/year 5.0 5.3
POWER DISTRIBUTION/SEWAGE
pct change month/month 0.2 3.3
pct change year/year 31.4 31.7
(Reporting by Ioana Patran; editing by Radu Marinas)