Hong Kong stocks slide as resource stocks, weak mainland inflows drag
Feb 24 Hong Kong stocks fell for a second day on Friday, as resource firms were hit by weak commodities markets in China and a sharp drop in money inflows from Shanghai.
BUCHAREST, April 3 Romanian industrial producer prices rose by 5.9 percent on the year in February and were up 0.8 percent on the month, data from the National Statistics Board showed on Tuesday.
Following is a table of February industrial producer price figures.
FEB JAN INDUSTRIAL PRODUCER PRICES change mth/mtn (pct) 0.8 0.7 change yr/yr 5.9 6.0 MINING pct change month/month -1.3 0.3 pct change year/year 2.3 3.5 MANUFACTURING pct change month/month 1.0 0.8 pct change year/year 6.0 5.9 POWER SECTOR pct change month/month 0.5 -0.4 pct change year/year 5.0 5.3 POWER DISTRIBUTION/SEWAGE pct change month/month 0.2 3.3 pct change year/year 31.4 31.7 (Reporting by Ioana Patran; editing by Radu Marinas)
Feb 24 British engineering firm IMI Plc said it expected organic revenue for the first half of 2017 to reflect a similar percentage reduction to the first half of the previous year, due to difficult market conditions.
* Two senior Samsung Group execs offer to resign - Yonhap (Updates with Yonhap report on 2 senior Samsung executives' offer to resign; changes slug)