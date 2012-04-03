BUCHAREST, April 3 Romanian industrial producer prices rose by 5.9 percent on the year in February and were up 0.8 percent on the month, data from the National Statistics Board showed on Tuesday.

Following is a table of February industrial producer price figures.

FEB JAN INDUSTRIAL PRODUCER PRICES change mth/mtn (pct) 0.8 0.7 change yr/yr 5.9 6.0 MINING pct change month/month -1.3 0.3 pct change year/year 2.3 3.5 MANUFACTURING pct change month/month 1.0 0.8 pct change year/year 6.0 5.9 POWER SECTOR pct change month/month 0.5 -0.4 pct change year/year 5.0 5.3 POWER DISTRIBUTION/SEWAGE pct change month/month 0.2 3.3 pct change year/year 31.4 31.7 (Reporting by Ioana Patran; editing by Radu Marinas)