* Expects to sell three stakes before Nov elections
* Pushing for dual listings, possibly in London
* Government looking at what other assets could privatise
By Kylie MacLellan
LONDON, May 17 Romania's new government will
stick to existing timetables for the sale of stakes in
state-owned power companies and hopes to achieve dual listings
for those slated to go public, its business environment minister
said on Thursday.
The left-leaning government sealed parliamentary backing
just over a week ago after public anger against spending cuts
and tax rises helped it to power in a vote of parliamentary
deputies. Romania is due to hold general elections in November.
The new administration will begin with the secondary sale of
a 10 percent stake in pipeline operator Transgaz
towards the end of June.
Initial public offerings (IPOs) of power producers Romgaz,
Hidroelectrica and Nuclearelectrica are planned for September,
October and December respectively.
"In terms of the privatisation we will stick with what we
committed," Lucian Isar told Reuters during a visit to London.
"I am pushing for a dual listing because I believe it is
good for the state and the result of the IPO."
Where they might be dual listed is yet to be decided, he
said, but candidates include London and Vienna. Earlier this
year the London Stock Exchange signed an agreement with
Bucharest to help promote Romanian companies to London-based
investors.
Romania, which has long shied away from privatising its
inefficient state sector for fear of job losses and accusations
of selling off the family silver, committed to an ambitious
timetable of privatisations under a 5 billion euro IMF-led aid
deal struck last year.
The timetable has slipped again and again and so far it only
has a small secondary offering of shares in power grid operator
Transelectrica to show.
A failure to sell a minority stake in oil and gas group
Petrom - the jewel in an albeit tarnished crown - and
copper mine Cupru Min had raised serious questions over
commitment even before the previous government fell in April.
Former investment-banker Isar said he was also looking at
which other state-owned companies could be privatised to help
generate more income for the state and improve Bucharest's
international standing in the IPO market.
Bucharest Stock Exchange president Lucian Anghel, also part
of the delegation visiting London, said the bourse had this week
agreed a tie up with the Bulgarian Stock Exchange which could
see its companies list in Romania.
"Our strategy to be a regional hub for smaller countries in
Southern and Eastern Europe," he told Reuters.
"After this very ambitious programme we could see even up to
a 50 percent increase of daily trading volumes on the Bucharest
stock exchange in 6 to 12 months."
Anghel said the exchange had learnt from the failed Petrom
sale and taken steps to improve the ease of investing, such as
reducing the paperwork and bureaucracy involved, to make it more
attractive to international investors.
The Petrom sale is now not likely to be revived until early
next year, he said.
Minister Isar said he was looking in to what happened with
both Petrom and Cupru Min. The previous government backed out of
a deal to sell Cupru Min, the country's biggest copper mine, to
Canada's Roman Copper Corp last month after failing to agree to
the terms of the deal.
"We will come up with a solution; this could be selling,
joint venture, listing. We do not know exactly but in this case
(Cupru Min) for sure we will do our homework better," he said.
"There are several elements which we didn't agree with and we
want to do it properly."
(Reporting by Kylie MacLellan, editing by William Hardy)