LONDON, March 24 Romania's privatisation programme may resume this year after a hiatus in 2015, the chief executive of the Bucharest Stock Exchange said on Thursday, with at least one potential flotation in the offing.

Ludwik Sobolewski said the most likely candidate to come to market was salt monopoly Salrom, whilst power producer Hidroelectrica was an outside possibility, although this was more likely to happen in 2017.

"We are waiting for privatisations to be resumed," he said. "2015 passed without anything notable, but it's important for Romania to continue with this because we need to have large companies in the market."

The government has previously floated gas producer Romgaz and power utilities Electrica and Nuclearelectrica. Last year it identified Bucharest airports and Constanta port as other potential privatisation candidates.

But progress has stalled. Romanian investment fund Fondul Proprietatea, which holds sizeable minority stakes in both Salrom and Hidroelectrica, backs the listings and has grown frustrated by the delay.

Hidroelectrica has been in insolvency for several years due to lengthy legal challenges, but is thought to be close to exiting.

Sobolewski put the probability of it listing in 2016 at around 10 percent. "There is a chance they could be listed this year - it's more likely to happen in 2017. But this would be tremendously important for the market," he said.

Romania is hoping to transition its stock market from the frontier markets category to emerging markets status in the MSCI benchmark index, but needs at least three companies with sufficient market capitalisation to meet the requirements.

"Hidroelectrica would be positioned as one of those," Sobolewski said. "So it is crucial for this process."

Sobolewski also told Reuters that the Bucharest bourse was "quite likely" to join SEE Link, a regional platform for trading securities on bourses in South-East Europe, by the autumn, or even earlier.

"It's quite likely we will decide to join, and that can happen quite soon," he said. "These countries have a lot of intellectual capital but lack the scale - this is an attempt to improve the scale."

The European Bank of Research and Development (EBRD), which has a 4.99 percent stake in the Bucharest bourse, gave a 540,000 euro grant to help start SEE Link.

SEE Link's order routing system is expected to go live on March 29 with the participation of its founder members, the Bulgarian, Macedonian and Croatian stock exchanges.

