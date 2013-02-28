* Plans to list gas grid firm in April, nuclear plant in May
* More energy state firm listings planned in H2
BUCHAREST Feb 28 Romania aims to list minority
stakes in gas grid operator Transgaz and nuclear
power producer Nuclearelectrica in April and in May, part of a
wider reform plan under an IMF-led aid deal, Energy Minister
Constantin Nita said on Thursday.
Under the 5 billion euros aid deal led by the International
Monetary Fund, the leftist government of Prime Minister Victor
Ponta has agreed to sell either full or minority stakes in a
raft of state-owned companies this year, after repeated delays.
In January, the IMF said it had agreed to extend Romania's
aid deal by another three months past its March expiry deadline,
as the government needs more time to enforce privatisations and
reform its sprawling state-owned enterprises. [ID: nL5N0AY8HC]
"I have to list a 15 percent stake in Transgaz sometime
around April 15, and ... 10 percent in Nuclearelectrica around
May 10-15, and I will," Nita was quoted as saying by state news
agency Agerpres.
The government has also agreed to fully privatise rail
freight carrier CFR Marfa, as well as list minority stakes in
gas producer Romgaz, hydro power firm Hidroelectrica and the
holding firm Oltenia that operates lignite-fired power plants.
It has not estimated how much it could make from the sales,
but market estimates show it could get around 1 billion euros
from the minority listings, based on data from investment fund
Fondul Proprietatea, a minority shareholder in all the firms.
However, analysts are sceptical the government will move
forward with all the selloffs, based on repeated delays since
the IMF-led aid deal started. [ID: nL5E9C98IT]
(Reporting by Luiza Ilie; editing by James Jukwey)