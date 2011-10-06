* Lack of bids raises more doubts over privatisations

* Economy ministry to assess bid before decision

BUCHAREST Oct 6 Romania received only one bid to advise on its planned sale of a 15 percent stake in Transelectrica , the Economy Ministry said on Thursday, raising further doubts about an ambitious privatisation plan agreed with the IMF.

Romania completed a 20 billion euro ($26 billion) bailout led by the International Monetary Fund earlier this year and has a new deal, under which it pledged to sell small stakes in transport and energy firms to increase efficiency and raise revenues.

But the failure to sell a 10 percent stake in oil and gas group Petrom in July raised significant doubts over whether it could sell other holdings, particularly as markets have since fallen due to the euro zone debt crisis.

The ministry said it would assess the only bid for advising on the sale of the power grid operator -- from a consortium of local bank BCR and brokerages SSIF Intercapital Invest and Swiss Capital -- before taking any decision.

