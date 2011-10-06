* Lack of bids raises more doubts over privatisations
* Economy ministry to assess bid before decision
BUCHAREST Oct 6 Romania received only one bid
to advise on its planned sale of a 15 percent stake in
Transelectrica , the Economy Ministry said on
Thursday, raising further doubts about an ambitious
privatisation plan agreed with the IMF.
Romania completed a 20 billion euro ($26 billion) bailout
led by the International Monetary Fund earlier this year and has
a new deal, under which it pledged to sell small stakes in
transport and energy firms to increase efficiency and raise
revenues.
But the failure to sell a 10 percent stake in oil and gas
group Petrom in July raised significant doubts over
whether it could sell other holdings, particularly as markets
have since fallen due to the euro zone debt
crisis.
The ministry said it would assess the only bid for advising
on the sale of the power grid operator -- from a consortium of
local bank BCR and brokerages SSIF Intercapital Invest
and Swiss Capital -- before taking any decision.
($1 = 0.751 Euros)
(Reporting by Sam Cage; Editing by Erica Billingham)