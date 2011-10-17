* Govt had planned to sell gas grid stake this year
* Volatile markets have undermined privatisations
* Bourse head says Transelectrica deal possible by Dec
BUCHAREST, Oct 17 Romania will not have time to
sell a minority stake in gas grid operator Transgaz
as planned by the end of this year, the head of Bucharest's
stock exchange said on Monday.
It is, however, still possible for the government to
conclude a deal for a stake in power grid operator
Transelectrica by the end of December, said Valentin
Ionescu, head of the Bucharest Stock Exchange.
"It is obvious that there are no chances for Transgaz to
happen this year," Ionescu told television station Money
Channel.
"I hope that we end well this year, meaning a successful
offer for Transelectrica. If not, there are no other major
opportunities around as global markets continue to be
sensitive."
Romania has launched an ambitious privatisation drive that
aims to list minority stakes in state-owned energy and transport
companies under a 5.4 billion euro International Monetary
Fund-led aid deal.
The government had said it planned to sell minority stakes in
Transgaz and Transelectrica by the end of this year.
Analysts and bankers have questioned whether it will be able
to sell many of its holdings, however, particularly after the
failure to sell a 10 percent stake in oil and gas group Petrom
in July and as the euro zone debt crisis rocks
markets.
(Reporting by Ioana Patran; Editing by Will Waterman)