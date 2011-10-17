* Govt had planned to sell gas grid stake this year

* Volatile markets have undermined privatisations

* Bourse head says Transelectrica deal possible by Dec

BUCHAREST, Oct 17 Romania will not have time to sell a minority stake in gas grid operator Transgaz as planned by the end of this year, the head of Bucharest's stock exchange said on Monday.

It is, however, still possible for the government to conclude a deal for a stake in power grid operator Transelectrica by the end of December, said Valentin Ionescu, head of the Bucharest Stock Exchange.

"It is obvious that there are no chances for Transgaz to happen this year," Ionescu told television station Money Channel.

"I hope that we end well this year, meaning a successful offer for Transelectrica. If not, there are no other major opportunities around as global markets continue to be sensitive."

Romania has launched an ambitious privatisation drive that aims to list minority stakes in state-owned energy and transport companies under a 5.4 billion euro International Monetary Fund-led aid deal.

The government had said it planned to sell minority stakes in Transgaz and Transelectrica by the end of this year.

Analysts and bankers have questioned whether it will be able to sell many of its holdings, however, particularly after the failure to sell a 10 percent stake in oil and gas group Petrom in July and as the euro zone debt crisis rocks markets. (Reporting by Ioana Patran; Editing by Will Waterman)