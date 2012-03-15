* Transelectrica deal is small but sets stage for others

* Privatisations could raise 1 pct/GDP

* Money urgently needed for infrastructure

* But cannot be used to ease austerity

By Sam Cage

BUCHAREST, March 15 Romania's new prime minister has set about tackling an old problem: fulfilling an ambitious International Monetary Fund-agreed privatisation programme which has stalled stubbornly.

Former communist countries across the emerging European Union have sold state holdings but Romania's persistent failure to do so has left a huge, inefficient state sector and the bloc's second-poorest economy, lagging its neighbours.

Romania flunked a major test last year, going against advice to set too high a minimum price for a minority stake in its top oil and gas group Petrom. Other planned sales were delayed, putting the spotlight firmly on Prime Minister Mihai Razvan Ungureanu, who took power in February, to list a 15 percent stake in Transelectrica this month.

But there are signs that Ungureanu, who took power last month, may now get things moving and raise up to $64 million to start with.

Crucially, the government has set a reasonable price range with a possible discount of 13 percent - a sign of flexibility heralding a host of other deals that could raise nearly $2 billion.

"This is in line with what we had advised the government," said Dan Weiler, head of corporate financing and investment banking at BCR, which leads the consortium managing the sale.

"The Transelectrica success - or failure - will set the tone for the larger companies to follow in the next months," Weiler told Reuters. "For the Romanian capital market the envisioned privatisations represent a much needed breath of fresh air."

After years of stalling, Romania agreed to the selloffs under a 5 billion euro IMF-led deal it struck in 2011 to replace a completed 20 billion euro bailout.

The IMF says state-owned companies owed some 20 billion lei ($6.1 billion) - 3.5 percent of GDP - to private firms and the state last year and there is slow progress in paying off the debt, a serious obstacle to cutting the budget gap to 1.9 percent of GDP this year from 4.4 in 2011.

Beyond making the outdated state sector - which accounts for nearly a quarter of employees and is a drain on public finances - more efficient, the sales would also increase capital market liquidity and raise vital funds for infrastructure spending.

The flip side is fear of unpopularity because of resulting job losses and accusations of selling off the family silver, although it consists of overstaffed and bureaucratic offices and hulks of factories littering the edges of cities.

And with a parliamentary election due in November and Ungureanu's government languishing at about 20 percent support, the timing is ever more sensitive as ballot day approaches.

"It's a start," said Daniel Hewitt at Barclays Capital. "This could open the floodgates - or close them again."

BALANCING THE BOOKS

A second go at selling the stake in Petrom, majority-owned by Austria's OMV could bring in more than $600 million at current prices and 10 percent in pipeline operator Transgaz another $80 million.

Stakes in unlisted companies Hidroelectrica and Nuclearlelectrica and Romgaz, all with their own generation, are also slated for this year. Newspaper Ziarul Financiar's ranking of Romania's top companies shows selling shares in those three could raise some 880 million euros ($1.2 billion)

That adds up to 1 percent of GDP, without several other unlisted companies whose sales have been mooted.

The proceeds are ringfenced as development funds and cannot be used to ease austerity measures, such as proposed wage hikes and minor tax cuts, which the government is mulling as a way to boost its sagging popularity. But they are still sorely needed.

The country is crying out for public investment - it has less than 400 kilometers of motorway and many villages and even city districts have unpaved roads and no mains electricity or sewerage.

"The government still faces the question of where to find the funds needed to raise wages or cut social contributions while keeping the budget deficit unchanged," said Ionut Dumitru, Raiffeisen Bank Romania's chief economist who heads the Fiscal Council, an independent watchdog for government policy.

Transelectrica, which manages the country's electricity transport lines and power market, has a guaranteed income stream from charging fees to distributors. Analysts' average price target on the stock is 10 percent above market value.

So while it is a small deal in itself, a sale could reignite the wider privatisation agenda. But some bankers question whether the government is giving privatisations top billing and a failure could put the whole programme on ice - at least until after November's election.

"I don't think the people who matter are taking this seriously," said Matei Paun, Bucharest-based managing partner at investment bank BAC. "They're keen on short-term deals - something that they can realise by the end of the year." ($1 = 0.7534 euros) ($1 = 3.2823 Romanian lei) (Additional reporting by Luiza Ilie and Ioana Patran; editing by Ron Askew)