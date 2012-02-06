BRUSSELS Feb 6 Romania's reforms to boost economic growth and maintain financial stability are on track, but the government needs urgently to accelerate changes in state-owned companies to make them more efficient, international inspectors said on Monday.

The European Union, the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank agreed to lend to Romania in May 2009 some 20 billion euros in financial assistance to help the country weather a balance of payments crisis.

"All IMF quantitative performance criteria for end-December were met. The authorities have made good progress in implementing program policies in a very difficult external environment," the inspectors said in a statement.

"Going forward, continued prudent macroeconomic policies and accelerated structural reforms are important to ensure strong economic performance and instil market confidence," it said.

The statement said state-owned enterprises were in urgent need of accelerated efficiency reforms.

"These reforms include the sale of minority or majority stakes in some companies and the introduction of professional private management," the statement said, adding a newly adopted law on corporate governance was an important step. (Reporting by Jan Strupczewski; editing by Rex Merrifield)