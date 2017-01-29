BUCHAREST Jan 29 Tens of thousands of Romanians
protested in Bucharest and other main cities on Sunday against
government's plans to decriminalise certain offences and pardon
convicts through emergency decrees that could hurt an anti-graft
drive.
The plans unveiled earlier this month by the Social Democrat
government have been criticised by President Klaus Iohannis, by
the prosecutor general, the Supreme Court, the chief
anti-corruption prosecutor, civil rights groups and diplomats.
Police said about 50,000 people took part in the rally in
Bucharest, making it the biggest demonstration in a recent wave
of protests.
Shouting "Thieves, thieves", protesters gathered in freezing
weather in the capital's main square Piata Universitatii and
then rallied outside the justice ministry, the ombudsman's
office and the government's headquarters.
According to the drafts, the government intends to
decriminalise abuse of power actions causing financial damage of
less than 200,000 lei ($47,500).
Abuse of power accounts for a third of anti-corruption
investigations. The ruling leftist Social Democrats' leader
Liviu Dragnea is currently on trial in an abuse of power case.
Dragnea, who received a two-year suspended jail sentence for a
2012 referendum-rigging conviction, has branded the recent
street protests an attempted coup.
"I am here because I can't believe that 27 years have passed
and I find myself in the same place in the same square," said
actress Adriana Moca, recalling the eruption of the 1989
anti-communist revolution in Bucharest.
Thousands of people also protested in main cities in the
country and in several European Union capitals.
On Monday, Justice Minister Florin Iordache will hold a
round of public consultations over the plan - on which the
country's top panel of magistrates has already issued a
non-binding, negative opinion.
Protesters shouted anti-government slogans and asked for the
resignation of the justice minister, chanting: "Stop
corruption,", "No pardons, yes schools and hospitals," and
backed President Iohannis's calls for a nationwide referendum to
step up the anti-corruption fight.
The government is also seeking to pardon convicts sentenced
to less than five years for committing certain crimes, and cut
sentences by half for all prisoners aged over 60, and those
having a terminal illness, regardless of their crime.
President Iohannis said on his Facebook page on Friday that
German Chancellor Angela Merkel, whom he had a telephone
discussion at her initiative said:
"The Chancellor expressed full support for efforts to
maintain progress made by our country, but she expressed concern
that certain steps initiated during this period do not affect
the fight against corruption in Romania."
The European Commission keeps Romania's legal system under
special monitoring. It has praised magistrates' efforts to fight
widespread graft, but noted Romanian politicians have a history
of trying to pass legislation which could weaken investigative
powers.
(Writing by Radu Marinas; Editing by Stephen Powell)