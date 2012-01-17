* Deputy minister's resignation sparked protests

By Luiza Ilie

BUCHAREST, Jan 17 Romanian Prime Minister Emil Boc on Tuesday reappointed a popular deputy minister, whose resignation last week over proposed healthcare reforms sparked violent protests across the country.

Raed Arafat, a respected Palestinian-born doctor who created an efficient medical emergency system, resigned after criticising the draft bill, which aimed to privatise parts of the health system and is backed by President Traian Basescu.

But protests have moved beyond that to wider discontent against austerity and Arafat's return was unlikely to satisfy thousands of Romanians who have staged street protests for five straight days and are gearing up for more.

Riot police estimated that a total 13,000 protesters have hit the streets across the country since Friday and Bucharest suffered Romania's worst unrest in more than a decade at the weekend, when dozens were hurt.

Small rallies in support of Arafat quickly turned into wider protests calling for the resignation of Basescu and Boc's centrist coalition government, even though it has now pulled the healthcare reform bill.

"He will resume his job as deputy health minister," Boc told reporters. "Mr Arafat remains the same expert and professional in his field ... and will be part of the team working on the new healthcare bill."

Unlike other European states, Romania had managed to avoid violent protests despite cutting state wages and jobs and raising value added tax in 2010 to shore up public finances under an International Monetary Fund aid deal.

In Bucharest at the weekend, protesters smashed windows, set fire to newspaper stands and rubbish bins, damaged bus stops and buildings and hurled stones at riot police, who used tear gas.

"I think officials realised they have made a mistake in pushing away a reputed expert," said Cristian Patrasconiu, a political commentator. "But this move will not cancel the idea of protests, which have long ago moved to other topics than healthcare."

Protests in Bucharest on Monday drew 1,600 people but were largely peaceful and more rallies were expected on Tuesday, said Aurel Moise, the head of Romanian riot police's public safety unit.

"The protests signify an undercurrent of strong anti-Basescu feeling as well as discontent with the government's austerity measures," Barclays Capital' Daniel Hewitt said in a note.

"This is hardly a game changer, but it is negative for the government because Romania had been relatively quiet for some time." (Editing by Giles Elgood)